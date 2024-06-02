KCR says BRS will skip Telangana Foundation Day event

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will give a miss to Telangana foundation day celebrations organised by Congress-led government on Sunday.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rao cited reasons for not participating in the celebrations. He alleged that as the Congress party “delayed” the formation of Telangana, hundreds of youth committed suicide. He said Congress has not expressed its apologies to the people of Telangana.

The BRS supremo accused the Revanth of not saying “Jai Telangana” slogan and alleged that the CM had hurted the sentiments of people by not visiting and paying tribute to Martyrs memorial.

“For the last six months farmers of Telangana are suffering. Congress party did not implemented its promises made during the assembly elections.”

He alleged that if any BRS activist questions government policies, police file cases against them.

Rao claimed that the BRS was not invited in the all party meeting held by the government to discuss the state formation day celebrations. It is an evidence of undemocratic attitude of Congress party, he alleged.

He also criticised the alleged attempts to remove Kakateeya Kala Thoranam and Charminar from state official emblem.

“For the reasons cited above, as people are being pushed into turmoil by your rule’ I regret to inform you that the BRS party will not be attending the decennial celebrations,” KCR said in the letter.

He also hoped that the state government would strive for the welfare of the people and fulfill all the poll promises the grand old party made.

As per the directive of CM Revanth Reddy, the government’s advisor on protocol issues, Harkara Venugopal on Friday went to the residence of Rao at Banjara Hills here and handed over the invitation for the decennial celebrations of state formation on June 2.

During the event, the new State song ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana’ will be played, the organiser said.