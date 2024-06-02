SC to hear plea for water from Haryana on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, the Delhi government’s plea seeking direction to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh governments to supply additional water to the capital in view of the severe water crisis.

As per the cause list on the apex court website, a two-judge vacation bench led by Justice P K Mishra and Justice K V Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter on Monday.

Amid serious heatwave conditions and the ensuing water shortage in the city, the AAP government on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to provide more water to the national capital.

“Delhi’s need for water has increased in the scorching heat. It is everyone’s responsibility to fulfil the needs of the capital,” the petition said. Temperatures in Delhi soared to nearly 50 degrees Celsius, with little relief in sight, as the arrival of Southwest monsoon to the capital is unlikely before June 20-25, the weather office forecasts.

“Access to water is one of basic human rights; access to water also forms essential component of guarantee of dignity and quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the plea said.

“The current water crisis, which may only get worse given peak summers and ongoing water shortage, violates the right to a dignified and quality life of the people of Delhi, who are unable to access even adequate clean drinking water.”

The unprecedented surge in temperatures has triggered extraordinary and excessive demand for water, which is not being met by supply from neighboring states, thereby causing a full-fledged water and sanitation crisis, the plea added.

No water for basic needs

As per reports, several areas in the city, including Chanakyapuri’s Sanjay Camp, Geeta colony in east Delhi, Patel Nagar, south Delhi’s Mehrauli and Chhatarpur, among others, are facing acute water shortages. People are unable to secure water even for their most basic needs, despite waiting in queues for hours.