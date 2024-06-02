SFI holds protest against ‘war crimes’ in Palestine

NEW DELHI: The Students Federation of India (SFI) joined the protest called by Left-progressive organizations against Israel atrocities in Palestine at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The protest was held to express concerns and condemnation over recent events of violence in Palestine, particularly the attack on Rafah.

“The loss of civilian lives is tragic and unacceptable. According to reports, Israeli shelling and airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people, most of whom were sheltering in tents in camps outside the southern Gaza city of Rafah. This is enough to expose the genocidal intentions of Israel,” an SFI leader said during the protest.

Sagar Singhal, SFI Delhi State Committee Member, addressed the gathering saying, “The student community has opposed Israel’s occupation of Palestine; our slogan, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’. Today, when Israel has crossed all limits, and humanity is at stake, we reaffirm our support with the people of Palestine.”

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior leader Brinda Karat also joined the protest demonstation. Karat vehemently opposed Israel offensive into Gaza, and the mounting death toll.