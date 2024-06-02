Unpredictable weather in Kerala affecting disaster-readiness

KOCHI: The unpredictable nature of the weather forecast is posing significant challenges to disaster preparedness in the state. After the onset of monsoon on Thursday, the warning alerts are rapidly changing leaving the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and district administrations grappling with swift changes to take necessary actions.

On Friday, yellow alerts were issued for seven districts for Saturday and by Saturday afternoon the alerts were upgraded to red in Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, while orange alerts were issued for Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. On Friday night, a travel ban was issued in Idukki district because of the extreme weather situation.

After the onset of the monsoon in Kerala on May 30, the weather forecast seems to be rapidly changing, adversely impacting disaster preparedness. KSDMA member secretary Shekar Kuriakose said that improving the 24-hour weather forecast is very critical considering how flood-prone Kerala is.

“Rapidly changing forecasts are a major obstacle. We need consistent and reliable information to plan and execute effective disaster response strategies. A red alert means we need to evacuate families from vulnerable sites. But we don’t have enough time to respond to such alerts,” he said.