AAP constituent of INDIA bloc, will keep fighting for democracy: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI : With AAP and Congress stating that they will fight 2025 assembly elections in the national capital separately, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh clarified on Saturday that his party will work together with the INDIA bloc in the future to “protect the Constitution and reservation.”

AAP and Congress are constituents of the INDIA bloc and have contested Lok Sabha elections in alliances in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat.

“The result of the joint hard work of the constituent parties of the INDIA bloc has been that the BJP has suffered a crushing defeat in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. As an ally of the opposition bloc, all the workers of the AAP were constantly engaged in creating an atmosphere against the BJP in the electoral field,” Singh said.

The senior AAP leader said he met Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday at his residence and expressed his wishes for the INDIA bloc’s victory in the UP.

Singh reiterated that AAP had wholeheartedly extended its support to the INDIA bloc in UP, standing shoulder to shoulder and campaigning for SP-Congress candidates. In the just-concluded general elections, the SP won 37 seats, while the Congress bagged six of the 80 seats of the UP.

However, in Delhi, the AAP and Congress failed to halt the BJP’s juggernaut despite being in a poll alliance with a 4:3 seat-sharing formula. For the third time in a row, the saffron party swept all seven seats. Following the debacle, the AAP and Congress separately stated that there would be no alliance for the Delhi assembly polls.