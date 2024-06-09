Five Gujarat MPs increase their wealth 100% in five years: Data

AHMEDABAD : Of the 26 MPs elected from Gujarat, 12 are set to represent their constituencies in the Lok Sabha for a second or subsequent term.

Notably, five of the 12 have seen their wealth increase by more than 100% in 2024 compared to 2019. While 23 out of the 26 winning MPs are millionaires, five others have a criminal history. The number of millionaire MPs were 21 and 24 in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that the wealth of five Gujarat MPs has significantly increased by 112 to 273% over the past five years. Mansukh Vasava, a seven-time winning BJP MP from Bharuch, experienced the highest increase with his wealth soaring by 273%. In 2019, his assets were valued at ~68.35 lakh which have grown to ~2.54 crore this year, marking an increase of ~1.86 crore. Vasava attributes his income to his Lok Sabha salary, bank interest, and other sources.

Jamnagar Woman MP Poonam Madam is the second highest wealth gainer, with her assets increasing by ~104 crore from 2019. According to the ADR report, her wealth rose from ~42.73 crore in 2019 to ~147.70 crore in 2024.

While the wealth of many Gujarat BJP MPs is on the rise, that of party state president and Navsari MP C.R. Patil has experienced a decline. His wealth has decreased by 11% from 2019 to 2024. In 2019, Patil’s assets were valued at ~44.60 crore, but by 2024, they had dropped to ~39.49 crore, marking a reduction of ~5.11 crore.

Additionally, criminal charges have been filed against five of them, including Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah, Junagadh MP Rajesh Chudasama, Rajkot MP Purushottam Rupala, Chhota Udaipur MP Jasu Rathwa, and Congress MP from Banaskantha Geniben Thakor.

In 2024, criminal charges were registered against five out of the 26 winning candidates from Gujarat. This marks an increase from 2019, when four MPs had criminal records, but a decrease from 2014, when nine MPs had a criminal history. The ADR report said, 46% of the winning candidates (future MPs) in 2024 have a criminal history, with 31% facing serious charges. In comparison, the percentage of MPs with a criminal history was 43% in 2019, 34% in 2014, and 30% in 2009.