235 officers, including 22 women, join Air Force
NEW DELHI: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad on Saturday to mark the culmination of the training of 235 flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force.
“The graduating officers included 22 women officers who got commissioned in various branches of the IAF,” said an official statement.
Nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard, and one officer from the friendly foreign countries were also awarded ‘wings’ on completion of flying training, it added.
This is also the first CGP where 25 cadets, who joined the National Defence Academy four years ago for ground duty branches, were commissioned as officers. Five of these officers have been commissioned in the administration branch, three in the logistics branch and 17 in the technical branch of the Air Force.
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari conferred the President’s Commission to the graduating flight cadets. Addressing the CGP, Chaudhari said tomorrow’s conflicts cannot be fought with yesterday’s mindset. “Modern warfare is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape. It is no longer solely a physical domain. It is increasingly influenced by complex data networks and advanced cyber technologies. As leaders, you all need to adapt, innovate and leverage technology effectively to prove decisive in winning wars,” Chaudhari said.
He further said professionalism, aggressiveness and initiative are the three most admired qualities of a leader and at the same time, leaders who are thinkers are also needed. “As you embark on this extraordinary journey, let the core values of the Indian Air Force — mission, integrity and excellence — be your guiding beacon,” he advised the newly commissioned officers.
“For us, the men and women in uniform, mission accomplishment is of utmost importance. It is vital for maintaining the direction, efficiency and overall success of an organisation,” he said.
The graduating parade was marked by synchronised fly-pasts by four trainer aircraft that comprised Pilatus PC-7 Mk-lI, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak helicopters.
Flying officer Happy Singh was awarded the President’s Plaque and the Chief of Air Staff Sword of Honour for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots’ course. Flying officer Taufeeq Raza was awarded the President’s Plaque for being first in the ground duty officers’ course.