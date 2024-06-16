235 officers, including 22 women, join Air Force

NEW DELHI: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad on Saturday to mark the culmination of the training of 235 flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force.

“The graduating officers included 22 women officers who got commissioned in various branches of the IAF,” said an official statement.

Nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard, and one officer from the friendly foreign countries were also awarded ‘wings’ on completion of flying training, it added.

This is also the first CGP where 25 cadets, who joined the National Defence Academy four years ago for ground duty branches, were commissioned as officers. Five of these officers have been commissioned in the administration branch, three in the logistics branch and 17 in the technical branch of the Air Force.