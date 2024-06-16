Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to unleash mega job drive

PATNA: Bihar government is set to initiate the process to fill up more than 4.72 lakh vacant posts in various departments ahead of assembly polls in the state due for 2025.

The highest 2.17 lakh vacancies are to be filled up in education department followed by over 65,000 in health department.

Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar by making appointments on such a large scale intended to puncture the claim of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav that it was due to his initiative, around 5 lakh government jobs were given to the youths when the grand alliance was in power for 17 months.

Earlier, the state government had asked for the list of vacant posts from various departments. The list of vacancies in 45 departments was furnished to the state government’s general administration department on Friday, the day chief minister Nitish Kumar presided over first cabinet meeting after Lok Sabha election.

According to the list submitted to the state government, 41,414 posts were lying vacant in state home department, 15,214 in revenue and land reforms department, 11,784 in rural works department, 10,844 vacancies in social welfare department and 5,551 in panchayati raj department, respectively.

Similarly, there were 5,039 vacancies in labour resources department, 7,548 in minor irrigation department, 6,688 in science and techno logy department 4,814 vacancies in animal husbandry and fisheries department, 3,015 in agriculture department, 3,828 in building construction department and so on. During the Lok Sabha election, Nitish had promised to give jobs to 10 lakh people before the assembly elections in Bihar. In his election speeches, he accused Tejashwi of making false claims that recruitments were made due to his initiative, contending that the RJD leader had done no work when he was in power. He also claimed that teachers were reinstated in view of the decision taken by the NDA government in this regard.

Besides Nitish, deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary also said that appointments would be made on a large scale. The state general administration department has provided information about the vacant posts in various departments. These include both permanent and temporary posts. The process of appointment in these departments will start very soon. Most of theappointments are going to be made in the education department and the health department.

Earmarking a time frame for achieving the target of 10 lakh government jobs, deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary said the target will be achieved well before state assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2025.

“The Bihar government will stand up to the promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs made by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” Chaudhary added. Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Chaudhary said “This is not Lalu’s government whose actions would not match their words. This is NDA government promise and it will be fulfilled.” Chaudhary claimed the present dispensation initiated the process of compiling a list of beneficiaries of the government recruitment before the Lok Sabha elections.