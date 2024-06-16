Congress holds ‘matka phod’ agitation over water crisis

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Congress staged ‘matka phod’ demonstrations in all 280 blocks of the city on Saturday morning, protesting against the water shortage in the national capital.

The protesters, carrying earthen pots on their heads and Congress flags, chanted slogans against the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before smashing the pots on the ground.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav called for a special session of the assembly to address the water crisis. He accused the Delhi government of failing to take adequate measures to tackle the water shortage, forcing people to rely on water tankers.

Yadav said the party has been taking up the water scarcity issue for the past 20-25 days to ensure that people get potable water for their daily needs, but due to the inaction and dilly-dallying by the AAP Government in Delhi and the BJP Government at the Centre, people have been struggling to get even a drop of potable water, and many residents have been complaining of getting dirty water in their taps.

“Both the BJP and AAP Governments have been neglecting the plight of the people by accusing each other for the water scarcity, instead of taking effective steps to solve the water crisis. The collusion between the tanker mafia and the ruling party MLAs, and wide-spread corruption, were the primary reasons for Delhi’s water crisis,” he added.

Water Minister Atishi highlighted the declining water production in Delhi, attributing it to the reduced water flow in the Yamuna river. She shared data showing a consistent decrease in water production from June 6 to June 13, with figures dropping from 1,002 MGD to 939 MGD during this period.