Delhi's minimum temp 40C above normal

NEW DELHI: The city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 32.4 degree Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department had predicted mainly clear sky and heat wave conditions with strong surface winds during the day.

The humidity was 38 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature settled at around 44 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the city, had recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius which was four notches above the season’s normal average.

The IMD had already issued an orange alert for heat wave conditions in the national capital until June 18. However as per IMD, if weather conditions improves, a yellow alert will set in.