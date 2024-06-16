Remove video of CM Kejriwal's court proceedings: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered removal of a video recording of court proceedings related to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case from social media platforms.

In the video, the AAP national convenor can be seen addressing a trial court, which was uploaded in various social media platforms.

The HC passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Vaibhav Singh. He claimed that when Kejriwal was produced before a trial court on March 28 after his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, he addressed the court in-person, and the video recording of that particular court proceedings was posted on social media platforms which is prohibited under the High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021.

The video was allegedly re-posted by CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and the others, he further alleged.

The court directed social media platforms to remove the said video. A bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma said prima facie, it was observed that the court proceeding recording is violative of Rule 3 (vi) of Delhi High Court Video Conferencing Rules, 2021 and couldn’t be permitted to remain in the public domain.