Shivraj’s son says Delhi bowing to dad, Congress asks why not made PM

BHOPAL: Enthused by his father’s landslide Lok Sabha polls win and subsequent debut in the union cabinet, union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s elder son Kartikey Singh Chouhan believes that Delhi is bowing to the ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

“I’ve just returned after staying in Delhi. Earlier also our leader (Chouhan) was quite popular as the CM. But I don’t know why it seems that he became more popular when he was not the CM. But now after the colossal win, the entire Delhi is natmastak (bowing), respecting, and recognizing him. But not just in Delhi, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, our leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being counted among the biggest leaders now,” Chouhan Jr said while addressing a meeting of BJP workers and people in his father’s pocket-borough, Budhni assembly constituency of Sehore district on Friday.

While lauding the overwhelming support of the voters of Budhni at the meeting, Kartikey said, “This has been possible only due to the support of our people here in Budhni.”

The union agriculture minister’s “Delhi bows to our leader” statement, however, was enough for the Congress to question, “Is Kartikey trying to project his father as a bigger national leader than PM Narendra Modi?”

Reacting to his, fourth-time Congress MLA and state leader of opposition Umang Singhar said, “It seems that Kartikey wants to project his father as a bigger national leader than PM Narendra Modi.”

The former MP CM and Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh said, “If Shivraj’s popularity truly extends from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, then BJP leaders nationally should acknowledge this and consider promoting Shivraj as the country’s PM.”

Notably, the only time Shivraj Singh Chouhan lost a major poll in his nearly three-and-a-half-decade-long career was in 2003, when then-CM Digvijaya Singh had defeated Chouhan by over 21,000 votes from the Raghogarh assembly seat.

After winning the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 8.20 lakh votes, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was appointed as the agriculture minister in the Narendra Modi 3.0 cabinet and after winning the Lok Sabha election from the Vidisha seat, Chouhan resigned as an MLA from the Budhni assembly seat.