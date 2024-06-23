UP government shifts 16 IPS officers in a post-poll major reshuffle

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 16 senior IPS officers, including the police commissioners of Lucknow and Prayagraj which is set to hold Mahakumbh next year.

The cybercrime wing of UP police have been handed over to Binod Kumar Singh as ADG. Singh is UP cadre IPS officer of 1994 batch. He has come back from deputation as ADG CRPF. He has also served with the National Security Guard as DIG and IG from 2009 to 2014. He was Officer on Special Duty to the Rajnath Singh till 2017.

Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, swapped position with Amrendra K Sengar, a 1995-batch IPS officer as ADG, Lucknow Zone.

Sources said that changes are being taken as consequence of certain incidents during the LS election. In Lucknow, IPS Shiradkar has been shunted consequent to a complaint of inaction against him in a case of ‘manhandling of a BJP MLA by two inspectors’ on May 20, the voting day in Lucknow.