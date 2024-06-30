Day after rain havoc, focus shifts to drainage

NEW DELHI: The national capital is likely to experience very heavy rainfall over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Saturday amid the arrival of monsoon winds in the city, which brought the city’s heaviest downpour in 88 years. An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for heavy rain from Sunday till Tuesday followed by a ‘yellow’ alert on Wednesday.

“Delhi is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, with an even heavier spell anticipated on Sunday and Monday,” the Met office said, adding that moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms are likely over the next week. IMD charaterises heavy rains as 64.5 to 124.4 mm rainfall in a day. The monsoon reached Delhi on Friday, causing significant disruption after a three-hour downpour. Friday’s rainfall amounted to 228.1 mm, the highest for June since 1936.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celcius and a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celcius. Humidity hovered between 80-97 percent.

L-G inspects flood situation

Day after deluge, L-G VK Saxena on Saturday inspected some of the areas worst affected by waterlogging and civic woes. Following inspections at Taimur Nagar, Barapullah Drain, ITPO, Tilak Bridge, Kushak Nallah, Golf Links and Bharti Nagar, L-G issued directions to the agencies concerned to carry out the desilting of drains on war-footing.

The L-G said heavy rainfall and backflow in stormwater drains, choked with garbage, debris, sludge, and encroachment, resulted in severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Saxena directed civic agencies to make the water-drainage system fool-proof to avert the recurrence of such incidents, Raj Niwas said.

Severe waterlogging following Friday’s rainfall led to flood-like situations in parts of the city, which were inundated in chest-deep water. Following the inspection, the L-G directed officials to deploy additional pumps at waterlogging hotspots to prevent future incidents.