Delhi: Two boys drown in flooded underpass; heavy rain forecast for next two days

NEW DELHI : Lashed by rains since Friday and predictions for more heavy showers, Delhi’s woes continued unabated. Two children, both aged around 9 years, died after drowning in a waterlogged underpass in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Saturday, pushing the death toll from Friday’s heavy rainfall to 11.

The city is likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, IMD said on Saturday, a day after the monsoon arrived in the city with the downpour in 88 years. The IMD has issued an “orange” alert for heavy rain for the next four days. Parts of Delhi, including Rohini and Burari, received rainfall on Saturday morning.

DCP (outer-north) RK Singh said cops responded to a call about drowning of a boy near Siraspur underpass at 2.25 pm. “The police team found the underpass flooded with 3-ft water. Fire brigade personnel found two boys lying in an unconscious state,” the DCP said.

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said the boys were rushed to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

In a seperate incident, a 60-year-old man riding a two-wheeler died after he fell down and drowned in a waterlogged underpass in Okhla, said DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

Rescue personnel managed to pull out the bodies of three labourers who were trapped under the rubble of a collapsed under-construction structure in Vasant Vihar area.

Rajkot airport roof crash

A day after a canopy collapsed at Delhi airport, a similar incident took place at Gujarat’s Rajkot International Airport due to heavy rains. No one was injured.

Heavy rains in Haridwar

In Uttarakhand, heavy rain lashed Haridwar and several cars were washed away after flooding in the Sukhi river. Rainwater gushed into homes and left many roads waterlogged.