Siblings’ kidnapping bid foiled in east Delhi’s Vikas Marg

NEW DELHI : Two terified children, a kidnapper fleeing in a car and 20 police vehicles in hot pursuit—this recipe for a hot Bollywood thriller played out live on Delhi roads on Saturday morning. The suspect is still at large

A car waited in east Delhi’s Vikas Marg at 11:30 pm. Inside were two children, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, whose parents had stepped out of the vehicle to buy sweets. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused took the steering wheel and drove away.

After some time, he forcibly took the mobile phone from the girl and dialed her mother, telling the parents that he had kidnapped their children, and demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom for their safe return.

The police was informed by then and, with the entire district alerted, the high-speed chase began. “SHO Shakarpur, SHO Laxmi Nagar along with two more teams of PS Shakarpur, started chasing the car based of technical surveillance,” DCP (East) said, adding, over three hours into the chase by nearly 20 police vehicles, the accused abandoned the car, with the kids still inside and escaped.

Kids rescued

Both children were safely rescued and reunited with their parents. Valuables, jewellery and mobile phones, were also found intact, as the suspect had no time to take them with the cops on his heels