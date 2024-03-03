Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicates State Cancer Institute in Guwahati to people

NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday dedicated a State Cancer Institute (SCI) Guwahati to the people of the state.

He inaugurated Renovated State of Art Blood Centre at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) besides inaugurating extended emergency department and initiating the process of DBT transfer to one lakh IHH beneficiaries for the construction of individual household toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Offering facilities like OTs, BMT, Cath Lab, ICUs, HDUs, the five-storied SCI, Phase 2, will cater to 350 in-patients medical services including radiation, chemotherapy, surgery/robotic surgery, nuclear medicine, bone marrow transplant, academics and research. It is also equipped with facilities like MRI, CT, Mammography, Digital X-ray, Endoscopy, Laboratory, Blood Bank and CSSD. The total cost of the project is Rs 395 crore.

Whole Human Blood I.P., Concentrated Red Blood Corpuscles I.P., Fresh Frozen Plasma, Cryoprecipitated I.P., Platelet Concentrate I.P., Platelet Aphaeresis, Platelet Aphaeresis Leucodepleted, Leucopharesis, Plasmapheresis, Leucodepleted Red Cell Concentrate, Leucodepleted Random Donor Platelet etc, are the facilities the blood centre will provide. Speaking on the occasion CM Sarma said advanced, accountable and accessible health care facilities have been a commitment and that his government focuses on bringing paradigm shift in the system.