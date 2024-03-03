In Ujjain, MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates PM Shri Air Ambulance

BHOPAL: The second and concluding day of Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain was marked by the initiation of air ambulance service in the state.

Inaugurating the service, which was initially named Mukhya Mantri Air Ambulance, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that the service would be renamed as PM Shri Air Ambulance.

“The service will prove to be a boon for the poor class, under which one heli-ambulance and one fixed wing converted flying ICU aircraft will be deployed to serve the citizens of all the districts and administrative divisions of the state. Both will have a team of highly trained doctors and paramedics. The doctors and paramedics will undergo special training in the Aero Medical Sciences Fellowship. All citizens of the state will benefit from this service,” the CM maintained.

Meanwhile, according to the state, the two-day industry conclave turned out to be a success. Representatives from a diverse array of nations including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Israel, Japan, Gabon, South Korea, Singapore, Zambia and Malaysia participated in the event. With approximately 4,000 delegates in attendance, the conclave proved to be a significant gathering for global industrial collaboration.

More than 20 industrial groups in the state held one-to-one meetings with the MP CM, engaging in substantive discussions on investment proposals of `17,000 crore. A total of 880 units have expressed their Intention-to-Invest over `1 lakh crore across various sectors.