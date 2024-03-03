TMC has turned schemes into scam, says Modi

KOLKATA: Addressing a rally in Nadia’s Krishnanagar for the second consecutive day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his line of attack from the Sandeshkhali uproar allegedly triggered by Trinamool Congress’ atrocities to the ruling party’s corruption issue in Bengal. “The TMC has turned all the schemes for the poor into scams in Bengal,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Ma Mati Manush coined by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in 2009 to derail the Left Front’s 34-year-regime, Modi said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is actually Noe Tu Main Corruption.

Accusing the Bengal’s ruling party of fostering an environment where “crime and corruption have thrived”, Modi asserted that the TMC has become synonymous with “atrocities” and “betrayal”.

“For TMC, priority is not the development of Bengal, but corruption, nepotism and betrayal. TMC wants to keep the people of Bengal poor so that it can continue the game of politics,” Modi said.

He lambasted the TMC hours after meeting Mamata at Raj Bhaban on Friday, which the Bengal CM had described as a protocol meet.

Referring to the AIIMS in Kalyani, Modi accused the Mamata government of creating obstructions. “When we wanted to set up the first healthcare facility in Bengal, there was non-cooperation from the state government. It delayed giving the required permissions. The TMC-led government obstructed many schemes for the poor. It does not work for the betterment of underprivileged people. The TMC has turned all the schemes into scams,” he said.

Though the LS constituency, located along India-Bangladesh border, has a sizable number of migrant voters, Modi did not talk about implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, a promise that had attracted Matuas, a Hindu religious sect comprising refugees from Bangladesh, in favour of the saffron camp in the 2019 general elections.