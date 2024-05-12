BJP dubs Delhi CM Kejriwal’s statements as 'full of lies and deceit’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and termed his first press conference after getting released from Tihar jail full of “lies and deceit.”

“Arvind Kejriwal has once again begun cultivating lies,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal had said all opposition leaders, including his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav, among others, will be in jail if the BJP wins the LS polls.

He, however, asserted that the BJP will not return to power and said the INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4.

Reacting to the CM's remarks, Sachdeva said that Kejriwal has spent 50 days in jail and it is clear on his face that he has committed corruption. Sachdeva said that Kejriwal’s ideology made Delhi the most polluted capital in the world.

“Fake medicines have been given in government hospitals, scams have been committed in Mohalla Clinics, money has been earned in the name of education, and the biggest plan is to push youth into addiction,” he said.

Sachdeva added that people have to decide whether they want to vote for the “corrupt criminal out on bail” or the BJP, which has written a new definition of development in 10 years and benefited from government schemes.