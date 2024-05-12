'Her story': It’s woman vs woman showdown in Singhbhum poll contest

RANCHI: For the first time, two women candidates are contesting against each other in Jharkhand’s Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat.

While Member of Parliament Geeta Koda is fighting as an NDA candidate, JMM’s MLA from Manoharpur, Joba Manjhi, has been fielded by the INDIA bloc from the seat. Even as people on the roadside favour the BJP, the JMM is stronger in the remote villages.

Geeta Koda is banking on the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, Joba Manjhi is mobilising people to raise the issue of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s arrest as an insult to the tribal community.

However, Koda is said to have an edge over Manjhi as the constituency is primarily dominated by the Ho community, with almost 59 percent out of a total of 61 percent tribal population.

Joba Manjhi hails from the Santhal community and is trying to mobilise people around tribal sentiments. Tribals here are said to be divided for the first time after JMM fielded a Santhal from the seat.

Notably, Geeta Koda is the wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, who was an independent MLA and became Chief Minister of the state in 2006.

The Koda family is said to have a huge influence in the tribal-dominated Kolhan region, where they have been winning elections continuously since 2000. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Geeta Koda contested on a Congress ticket and defeated the BJP's Laxman Gilua with a margin of over 72,000 votes and secured a vote share of 49.11 percent. But this time, she is contesting on a BJP ticket and is confident of repeating her victory.

Locals also asserted that the tribal voters themselves are divided in Singhbhum. “The Ho and Santhal communities were divided on the issue of candidates but this time it appears that they will be voting separately for their respective candidates,” said a local, Devendra Kumar.

Despite repeated requests to change its candidate, as Santhal has the least chances of winning from the seat, the JMM leadership never paid heed to it, he added.

Asked about the issues they are going to the polls with, Kumar said that issues are the same development and tribal issues, but caste factor has an upper hand and most of the people will be voting on the basis of their caste only.

Of the 14 candidates, five including Geeta Koda belonging to Ho-community, is contesting from the seat which will also prove to be a deciding factor.

On the tribal sentiments against the arrest of Hemant Soren, Gabbar Singh Hembrom, the General Secretary of Adivasi Ho Mahasabha, said, “Lok Sabha elections are contested on different patterns. BJP was leading even in the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Champai Soren during the last two Lok Sabha polls. Moreover, the BJP has also been working hard for this seat and both Modi and Amit Shah have been visiting the place quite frequently.”