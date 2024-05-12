Lok Sabha polls: BJP top guns go blazing, hit capital campaign trail

NEW DELHI: The BJP has begun aggressive campaigning for its candidates in seven Delhi LS seats. The party bigwigs were seen conducting roadshows in different areas on Friday.

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal addressed public gatherings in support of BJP candidates Yogendra Chandolia from the Northwest region and Kamaljeet Sahrawat from West Delhi.

Meghwal said that the entire nation wants to see “Narendra Modi once again as the Prime Minister.”

He said that PM Modi has directly benefited the people with many schemes and ensured that no one goes hungry.

Former Union Minister Gen.VK Singh said that there is a government in Delhi that is only engulfed in corruption instead of working.

“Whatever the previous governments did, even 10% of that work has not been done by the Kejriwal government. Therefore, it is our responsibility now not to elect people from Delhi who are only involved in corruption,” Singh said.

Kejriwal talked about reducing pollution, but the Modi government has reduced pollution in Delhi by constructing the Eastern-Western Peripheral Road.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Diya Kumari campaigned for the BJP's northeast Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari and addressed a women’s conference in the Burari area.

Kumari said that the women are with BJP as the empowerment rights the BJP gave is the pride of every woman.