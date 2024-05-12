Modi has to walk tightrope to form government, says Congress chief Kharge

PATNA: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in the state capital, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that it would be “extremely difficult” for PM Modi to form the next government at the centre.

Kharge told media persons that all constituents of the opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc were fighting together to stop BJP from coming to power. He claimed that the Prime Minister would not retain his position. Kharge mentioned that while Modi was in adjoining Telangana, he was addressing rallies in Andhra Pradesh. He noted a lack of the bluster ‘abhiman’ and pride ‘garv’ that characterized Modi’s past speeches.

CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha also addressed the press conference. Kharge commented that PM’s recent speeches lacked the earlier spark.

The Congress president claimed that after three phases of the Lok Sabha election, Modi, instead of highlighting his government’s achievements over the last 10 years, was trying to create divisions between Hindus and Muslims to bolster his party’s election prospects.