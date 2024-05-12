Modi takes a swipe at JMM, Congress over ‘mountain of notes’ in Jharkhand poll rally

RANCHI: Prime minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that INDIA bloc partners JMM and Congress have grown a mountain of notes in Jharkhand, referring to a cash haul of Rs 35 crore from the domestic help of the personal secretary of state minister Alamgir Alam.

“If crores of cash is being recovered from their servants, then just imagine how much money their masters are having in their lockers? JMM and Congress have grown a mountain of notes,” Modi said at a rally in Chatra.

“Whose money is this? Don’t you want that those who have looted the country and your money should go to the jail? Who can take action against them….Only Modi can do this as I have no black spots on my clothes,” he added. “JMM and Congress don’t do anything except corruption and when I try to do something, they try to create hurdles on my way.”

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM said the “crown prince” will get seats even less than his age.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Modi said the small regional parties attached with INDI Alliance should merge themselves with the Congress.

“After the completion of polling of three phases, they (opposition) have now admitted that the Congress and its alliance partners will not be getting even that many seats, that is 50%, which is required for getting recognised as an opposition party in parliament. And if they merge their parties with the Congress, they might get recognised as opposition,” said Modi.

Modi claimed that the BJP is not only winning 400 plus seats, but NDA will form governments even in the states where assembly polls are being held simultaneously.

“2024 polls are not just an election to form a government, but an exercise to build the country. This is an election to save the country from thieves and robbers,” Modi said. The PM warned that Congress and alliance want to distribute country’s wealth among Muslims.

‘INDI Alliance should merge with the Cong’

