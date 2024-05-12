Post-poll, cracks in BJP's Gujarat unit widen as leaders trade charges against each other

AHMEDABAD: A BJP leader in Gujarat, who contested Manavadar by-elections in Junagadh district, has claimed that former BJP minister Jawahar Chawda and his son orchestrated his defeat, further adding to the discontent within the ruling party that came to the fore after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls in the state.

In a letter to state party president CR Paatil and general secretary Ratnakar, the bypoll candidate Arvind Ladani alleged “anti-party activities” by the family of Chawda.

“Raj Chawda, son of ex-minister Jawahar Chawda, called a meeting of 800 to 1,000 BJP workers on May 4, 2024 at his factory. He asked the workers to ensure the victory of the Congress candidate to avenging his father’s defeat in the assembly polls,” said Ladani, who switched to the BJP from the Congress.

“During this gathering, Manvadar BJP president and general secretary, along with a relative of a zilla panchayat member, were present. A BJP leader from Manavadar city was also in attendance. They all conspired to undermine my candidacy by encouraging opposition on the by-election day. I have formally written this to BJP state president CR Patil,” he said.

In May 2024, Ladani resigned as a Congress MLA from Manavadar seat to join the BJP. Jawahar Chawda is also a former Congress member. He lost to Ladani in the 2022 state polls.

Meanwhile, on the third day after the election to the board of directors of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd, BJP leaders persisted in leveling accusations against each other. “I haven’t engaged in any anti-party activities. Those accusing me should firstreflect on their history,” said Jayesh Raddia, who was elected as a member of board of directors.