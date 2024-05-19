BJP’s conspiracy to trap Kejriwal by using Maliwal as pawn, alleges AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Saturday alleged that BJP is conspiring to trap Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by making DCW chief Swati Maliwal a pawn.

AAP leader Atishi said as per Maliwal’s FIR, after the alleged attack, she was not in a position to walk and was writhing in pain; but the CCTV footage tells a different story.

Atishi said that a video of Maliwal from the CM’s drawing room has come to the fore. In the video, she can be seen threatening the security personnel that she has called ‘112’. It is clear that the time period in which the video is made is after the same time where she is claiming that she was attacked. It is visible that neither Maliwal’s clothes have been torn off, nor is she crying in pain, or has she been hit on the head.

It is clear that whatever allegations she has made in her police complaint are absolutely false.

On the contrary, she herself is seen threatening the police personnel. Nowhere did she show that she is being mistreated or assaulted. She was nowhere seen pointing at Bibhav Kumar and indicating that he had attacked her. Rather she herself is hurling abuses at Bibhav Kumar.

The video that came out yesterday has exposed the allegations of Maliwal in front of the entire country.

Atishi stated, “We are going to show you another video, this is the CCTV footage of the gate of Chief Minister’s residence. This also exposes Maliwal’s lies because if you have seen the FIR that she has filed, she has mentioned that she was attacked so brutally that she was unable to walk, was in a state of unconsciousness.”