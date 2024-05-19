Capital continues to reel under heatwave conditions, temperature above 440 C

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Friday, Delhi witnessed 47.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the country.

The city along with northwest India has been reeling under heat wave conditions with no respite in sight as the mercury breached the 47-degree Celsius mark.

The weather department predicted partly cloudy sky, heatwave and strong surface wind during the day. The maximum temperature however settled at around 44 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave has been forecast to continue over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi till May 21, according to the IMD.

As per the weather department, the month of May recorded the highest-ever temperature of 47.2 degrees Celsius in the year 1944 in Delhi’s Safdarjung.

Eight weather stations recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius and above including Palam (45.1), Ridge (45.0), Ayanagar (46.2), Jafarpur (45.9), Mungeshpur (46.5), Pitampura (45.8), and Pusa (45.9).

Sweltering heat continued at other places as well with Uttar Pradesh’s Agra recording a maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius, Barmer (Rajasthan) 46.5 degrees Celsius, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) 44.9 degrees Celsius, and Surendranagar (Gujarat) 44.7 degrees Celsius.