CM Kejriwal dares Centre to send all AAP leaders to jail

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all top AAP leaders who will be marching en masse to the BJP headquarters on Sunday instead of picking them up one by one.

Kejriwal said, “They are putting our leaders in jail one after the another. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh in jail and today, my PA was put in jail. They are saying that they will put Raghav Chaddha, who has just returned from London, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi in jail as well.”

He claimed that the AAP’s “fault” was that its government in Delhi built good schools, set up Mohalla Clinics, provided free treatment and ensured free round-the-clock power supply in the city which the BJP could not do.

He said that the party’s fault was to build mohalla clinics, government hospitals, provide free medicines and quality education.

“BJP is not able to do this and hence, they want to stop all of this. Our fault is that earlier there used to be 10 hours of power cuts (in a day) in Delhi, we made electricity available for 24 hours. They want to stop that. Our fault is that we made electricity free for the people of Delhi. They want to stop this free electricity (supply) to the people as they are unable to make electricity free. This is our fault,” added Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on March 19 “so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail”. Kejriwal, however, asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.

He said, “I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail.” “The AAP is an idea. For as many AAP leaders you jail, the country would produce leaders a hundred times more,” Kejriwal added Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.