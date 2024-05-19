Congress chief Kharge seeks EC action on BJP’s bulldozer remarks

MUMBAI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday called upon the Election Commission to take action after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders’ repeated claims that the opposition would “run bulldozer over Ram temple if voted to power.”

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Kharge, NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray responded to questions on Modi’s charge that the INDIA bloc will bulldoze the Ram temple, dilute quota for SC, ST and OBC categories and also restore Article 370 if voted to power.

Kharge accused Modi of inciting people over issues “that the Congress will never do”. Thackeray said the INDIA bloc’s government will complete construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, while Pawar said it will be the duty of their government to protect not just temples, but the places of worship of all religions.

Kharge also said reservation as enshrined in the Constitution will stay. “We have never used a bulldozer on anyone. Modi has the habit of lying and inciting people about things which Congress will never do or which are impossible to be implemented,” he said, claiming that the INDIA bloc will win 46 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Kharge said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be part of the alliance. “Earlier Mamata Banerjee expressed outside support for the alliance, but now she has said that she will be part of the government,” he said.