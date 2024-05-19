Congress chief Kharge seeks EC action on BJP’s bulldozer remarks

MUMBAI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday called upon the Election Commission to take action after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders’ repeated claims that the opposition would “run bulldozer over Ram temple if voted to power.”
Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Kharge, NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray responded to questions on Modi’s charge that the INDIA bloc will bulldoze the Ram temple, dilute quota for SC, ST and OBC categories and also restore Article 370 if voted to power.
Kharge accused Modi of inciting people over issues “that the Congress will never do”. Thackeray said the INDIA bloc’s government will complete construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, while Pawar said it will be the duty of their government to protect not just temples, but the places of worship of all religions.
Kharge also said reservation as enshrined in the Constitution will stay. “We have never used a bulldozer on anyone. Modi has the habit of lying and inciting people about things which Congress will never do or which are impossible to be implemented,” he said, claiming that the INDIA bloc will win 46 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.
Kharge said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be part of the alliance. “Earlier Mamata Banerjee expressed outside support for the alliance, but now she has said that she will be part of the government,” he said.
Kharge said Modi speaks of providing free ration of 5 kg to 80 crore people. “Our government enacted the Food Security Act and it is bound to implement it. The Congress has now said that we will give 10 kg free ration,” he said.
Pawar said the previous government had taken the decision of the Food Security Act, but Modi is taking credit for it.
Thackeray said the INDIA bloc has several prime ministerial faces, while the BJP has only one and even that is not working. “Now they cannot replace the face at the fag end of poll campaign. We have decided what we should do when we get the majority,” he said.
Attacking the BJP and Modi for calling his party ‘nakli’ (fake) Shiv Sena, Thackeray said BJP will call RSS as ‘nakli Sangh’.
Citing BJP chief JP Nadda, he said that BJP is capable and runs its own affairs, while the RSS is an ideological front and does its own work, Thackeray said, “BJP wants to disassociate itself with an organisation that gave birth to it.”
The “jumla era” will end on June 4 and “achhe din” will come when INDIA bloc comes to power, Thackeray said.
Will protect places of worship of all religions: Pawar
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of inciting people over issues “that the Congress will never do”, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the INDIA bloc’s government will complete construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar said their government will protect not just temples, but the places of worship of all religions.