NEET paper solver gang busted, four held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four people were arrested for allegedly running a racket to solve NEET-2024 exams, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as two consultant agents, Kishori Lal from Rajasthan and Prabhat Kumar from Bihar, along with two proxy students Sumit Mandoliya, a second-year MBBS student at a Medical College in West Bengal, and Krishan Kesarwani, MBBS student at a Medical College in Uttarakhand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the incident took place on May 5 when two students were caught with mismatched biometric data during the NEET exam at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Mehta Vidyalaya in New Delhi.

A case under relevant sections was registered at Tilak Marg police station and the alleged proxy students were arrested. The officer said that a team was formed to crack the case and bust this paper-solving racket.

“The team was divided into two units. One team used technical surveillance to locate the accused while the second team embarked on a series of raids across Delhi, Alwar, Jaipur, and Noida. These raids were based on intelligence gleaned from the technical surveillance,” the DCP said. They would also mix the photos of the proxy and original students to create another photo digitally to paste on the form. This helped them to mislead the examiners, the officer said.

On sustained interrogation, Sumit Mandoliya and Krishan Kesarwani revealed the names of their handlers, and the team successfully identified the key figures in the operation, Prabhat Kumar and Kishor Lal.

However, the officer said that apprehending the duo proved challenging as these individuals, aware of the police hunt, kept changing their locations to evade capture.

“The team continued its probe and through tireless investigation and tracking, they finally pinpointed the accused in a Noida hotel. The team managed to apprehend Prabhat Kumar and Kishor Lal involved in the scam. This crucial breakthrough led to their swift arrest,” the officer added.

Four mobile phones and one car were seized during the operation, the officer said.