PM Modi mocks depletion of the Congress in the capital

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi, saying the world is watching how one corrupt party is covering for another corrupt party.

The apparent reference was to the slew of corruption charges hobbling the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.

In his first rally in Delhi for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Modi alleged that the Congress would go to any extent to pursue vote bank politics. He pointed out that during the 2014 elections, the Congress government had handed over 123 properties spread across prime locations in Delhi to the Waqf Board for votes.

Describing the Opposition’s INDIA bloc as opportunistic, he recalled how they had held Delhi hostage for months by blocking roads and triggering riots after Parliament passed the the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mocking the depletion and degeneration of the Congress, Modi said the party that once ruled the country is no longer in a position contest even in four seats in Delhi. “Almost four generations of the Congress ruled Delhi, but today they don’t have the strength to contest on four seats of Delhi. The Congress is not even able to fight from where they have their courts at 10 Janpath!”

Reaching out to the slum-dwellers, who constitute a major vote bank, he said, “We are working to regularise unauthorised colonies and them pucca houses.”