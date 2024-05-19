Seamless alliance with AAP, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit the campaign trail in the national capital, saying he would press the button for the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal would vote for the Congress in the forthcoming elections. All seven seats of Delhi will go to polls on May 25.

In a show of solidarity within the INDIA bloc, Rahul, in his maiden poll rally in Chandni Chowk, sought to remind voters that the AAP is contesting four seats and Congress three as part of the seat-sharing deal.

“As Kanhaiya said earlier, ‘Rahul ji will vote for AAP and Kejriwal ji will vote for Congress’,” he said while welcoming party candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on the stage.

“We have to come together because BJP leaders have openly said that they will tear the Constitution,” Rahul alleged, urging people to vote for the candidates of the INDIA bloc.

Rahul’s vote is in the New Delhi constituency where AAP’s Somnath Bharti is contesting while Kejriwal’s vote is in Chandni Chowk where Congress candidate J P Agarwal is in the fray.

Criticising PM Modi, Rahul said the former would not hold a debate with him, though he is available for it “anytime, anywhere”. He claimed that the PM would not be able to answer his line of questioning. “The first question would be on his relationship with Adani; the second on electoral bonds; the third on farm laws. I don’t think he can answer them.”