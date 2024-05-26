Delhi's voting dips 6%; mercury up at 43C

NEW DELHI : Delhi’s overall voting percentage across seven parliamentary constituencies stood at 54.3% — more than 6% lower than the previous 2019 election when the Capital city recorded a 60.6% turnout.

While the North East Delhi constituency recorded the highest turnout, with 58.30% voting, the New Delhi seat recorded the lowest, with 51.54%.

According to the EC, a total of 1.52 crore people — 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women and 1,228 from the third gender — were eligible to vote for a largely bipolar fight between BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance. As many as 162 candidates are in the fray for the seven parliamentary seats.

Experts attributed the lower turnout to the heat wave as Delhi remained under the Orange category of the weatherman. The city recorded maximum temparature of 43.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Due to the hot weather, people were seen queuing up before polling booths in the early hours of voting. “I heard about the heat wave. To escape waiting in this hot weather, I decided to vote early,” said 61-year-old Narottam Das from Alaknanda.

The poll largely remained uneventful with sporadic complaints of malfunctioning. The contestants fought with enthusiasm and parties strived hard to swing votes in their favour until the last moment.

CPM leader Brinda Karat said she had to wait for about 50 minutes to cast her vote at St Columba’s School in the New Delhi constituency. She alleged that the battery of an EVM control unit at her polling booth “drained out.” However, the District Election Officer, New Delhi, rejected her claims and said the battery of the control unit was replaced within 15 minutes. Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj also complained about irregularities.

In conversation with the voters, several distinct features came to light — despite efforts from the contestants, the

national and contemporary issues overpowered the local development promises.