Delhi's voting dips 6%; mercury up at 43C

NEW DELHI : Delhi’s overall voting percentage across seven parliamentary constituencies stood at 54.3% — more than 6% lower than the previous 2019 election when the Capital city recorded a 60.6% turnout.
While the North East Delhi constituency recorded the highest turnout, with 58.30% voting, the New Delhi seat recorded the lowest, with 51.54%.
According to the EC, a total of 1.52 crore people — 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women and 1,228 from the third gender — were eligible to vote for a largely bipolar fight between BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance. As many as 162 candidates are in the fray for the seven parliamentary seats.
Experts attributed the lower turnout to the heat wave as Delhi remained under the Orange category of the weatherman. The city recorded maximum temparature of 43.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Due to the hot weather, people were seen queuing up before polling booths in the early hours of voting. “I heard about the heat wave. To escape waiting in this hot weather, I decided to vote early,” said 61-year-old Narottam Das from Alaknanda.
The poll largely remained uneventful with sporadic complaints of malfunctioning. The contestants fought with enthusiasm and parties strived hard to swing votes in their favour until the last moment.
CPM leader Brinda Karat said she had to wait for about 50 minutes to cast her vote at St Columba’s School in the New Delhi constituency. She alleged that the battery of an EVM control unit at her polling booth “drained out.” However, the District Election Officer, New Delhi, rejected her claims and said the battery of the control unit was replaced within 15 minutes. Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj also complained about irregularities.
In conversation with the voters, several distinct features came to light — despite efforts from the contestants, the
national and contemporary issues overpowered the local development promises.
1st-time voters euphoric
Enthusiasm among first-time voters was visible as they queued up before the polling booths since early in the morning. Similarly, senior citizens reached their respective polling booths early to beat the heat.
Poor polling in Faridabad
Faridabad constituency registered the lowest voting percentage at 59.7% among 10 Haryana seats. Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh is seeking reelection from Gurugram, which recorded 60.6% turnout.
CM raps ex-Pak minister
CM Kejriwal chastised former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain after he called for the defeat of “forces of hate and extremism” in polls, saying he will not tolerate interference by the “biggest sponsors of terrorism”
Dwindling Ballot Count
How 7 constituencies voted
East Delhi: 54.79%
Chandni Chowk: 56.43%
North West: 53.81%
South Delhi: 53.53%
West Delhi: 57.51%
New Delhi: 51.98%
North East: 59.09%
Saturday salience
Voting on Saturday allowed people to merge the holiday with Buddha Purnima. Many people in the national capital had the opportunity to enjoy an extended weekend
Elderly voters displayed determination by braving
the scorching heat to cast their ballots.
There were 97,823 voters aged above 85. More than 5,400 voters opted for the home-voting facility