Pakistan leader endorses Kejriwal’s post, BJP attacks AAP

NEW DELHI: A political row erupted in the capital amid polling when Pakistan’s former foreign minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry quoted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's post, saying “May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism.”

However, the Pakistani leader’s statement was met with a sharp rebuttal from the AAP’s national convener, who advised him to focus on his country’s poor state of affairs.

“We are fully capable of handling our issues. The situation of Pakistan is poor, so you should take care of your country,” he said in a post. “Elections are our internal matter. India will not tolerate interference by the biggest sponsors of terrorism,” he added.

But, Chaudhry’s post gave ammunitions to the BJP whose leader starting attacking the AAP.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged on X that Kejriwal has “massive support” from Pakistan. “I’ve told you, not only Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal has massive support in Pakistan,” he posted.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that if “support is coming from Pakistan”, considered an enemy of the country, for Kejriwal’s post, then “one can understand how are its relations with the AAP. On May 11 as well, when Kejriwal was released on bail from jail Fawad Hussain, posted in his support.” he added.