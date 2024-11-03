Poverty drives woman to sell her toddler to repay loan

PATNA: A poverty-stricken woman was forced to sell off her child for a paltry Rs 9,000 to repay her bank loan in Bihar’s Araria district, an official said on Saturday. On learning about the incident, the police immediately swung into action.
They recovered the child from his relative’s house, where he was kept before being handed over finally to a Bengaluru-based issueless woman.The woman was in search of a child and had promised to pay Rs 2 lakh in exchange for the child.
While the child’s parents— Mohammad Haroon and Rehana Khatoon -- are in police custody for questioning, the boy has been handed over to the child welfare committee on Saturday.
Rehana Khatoon claimed that her brother Tanveer sold the child to a co-villager, Mohammad Arif, and paid her Rs 9,000 on Sunday. She told the police that she was not aware of the amount Tanveer had received from Arif for selling her son. Arif’s relatives are claiming he paid Rs 45,000 to get possession of the child.
Blaming her impoverished life for the crime, Rehana said that she was forced to sell her child as she was unable to pay her bank loan of Rs 50,000 due to financial constraints.
She claimed that the bank employees had also started to harass her.
“I was under tremendous pressure as the installment of the loan which I had taken from a private finance company was due for the past three months. Agents of the money lending company were harassing us and even threatened to sue them for their failure to repay the loan. My brother Tanveer advised me to sell off one of the eight children to repay the loan,” Rehana told the interrogators.
The couple residing in Pachira panchayat of Raniganj block in Araria district has eight children—five sons and three daughters. Gurfan, one-and-a-half-year-old, is the youngest among them. Gurfan was sent to his maternal uncle Tanveer’s house on Sunday, where he was handed over to Mohammad Arif, a resident of Dumaria.
The police recovered the child safely from Arif’s house.
Station house officer (SHO) of Raniganj police station, Nirmal Kumar Yadvendu, said that the child has been handed over to the child welfare committee of the district.
“The parents of the child have been detained for interrogation. Some other relatives have also been picked up for questioning to ascertain the truth,” he asserted.
The child’s relative Arsadi said that Rehana had gone to Arif’s house with Rs 9000 to take back her son, but he (Arif) refused on the plea that he had paid Rs 45,000 for the child. Rehana had collected money from villagers who provided the sum after they learned about the shocking incident.
She told the police that Arif had taken huge money from a Bengaluru-based woman who wished to adopt a child (as she childless). Araria is close to the Nepal border.
Child trafficking incidents are a common feature in the bordering districts of Bihar.
In 2016, Rukmani and Sandeep Meena of a village in Patna district sold their nine-year-old son to a mediator in Indore to repay a loan of Rs 20,000.
The same year, a Muzaffarpur district based man Himanshu Ranjan sold off his wife and two daughters aged about five years and three years to pay back a loan of Rs 4 lakh.
A similar case came to light in Samastipur district in 2012 when one Parvati Devi sold her 18-month-old son to clear debt of Rs 15,000.