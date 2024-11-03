Poverty drives woman to sell her toddler to repay loan

Rehana Khatoon claimed that her brother Tanveer sold the child to a co-villager, Mohammad Arif, and paid her Rs 9,000 on Sunday. She told the police that she was not aware of the amount Tanveer had received from Arif for selling her son. Arif’s relatives are claiming he paid Rs 45,000 to get possession of the child.

Blaming her impoverished life for the crime, Rehana said that she was forced to sell her child as she was unable to pay her bank loan of Rs 50,000 due to financial constraints.

She claimed that the bank employees had also started to harass her.

“I was under tremendous pressure as the installment of the loan which I had taken from a private finance company was due for the past three months. Agents of the money lending company were harassing us and even threatened to sue them for their failure to repay the loan. My brother Tanveer advised me to sell off one of the eight children to repay the loan,” Rehana told the interrogators.

The couple residing in Pachira panchayat of Raniganj block in Araria district has eight children—five sons and three daughters. Gurfan, one-and-a-half-year-old, is the youngest among them. Gurfan was sent to his maternal uncle Tanveer’s house on Sunday, where he was handed over to Mohammad Arif, a resident of Dumaria.

The police recovered the child safely from Arif’s house.

Station house officer (SHO) of Raniganj police station, Nirmal Kumar Yadvendu, said that the child has been handed over to the child welfare committee of the district.