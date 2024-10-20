Lucknow Diary: Saryu Deepotsav through drones

Saryu Deepotsav through drones

With the upcoming grand three-day Deeptosav to mark the homecoming of Lord Ram along with wife Sita and brother Lakshman after an exile of 14 years, a dazzling mega show of 500 drones at the Ram Ki Paidi along river Saryu is in the offing.

The drones will bring Lord Ram, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman to life in Veer Mudra through laser lights, voiceovers and musical narrations.

The show, during 15 captivating formations in the sky, will also depict Ravan Vadh, Pushpak Viman, Deepotsav, Ram Darbar and Ram temple. This year, Deeptosav will witness 25 lakh diyas illuminating the town along the ghats of Saryu.

Shahi Farman found in Allahabad university

The opening of the locker in Central Library of Allahabad University (AU) went back in time after a ‘Shahi Farman’ (royal decree) was found inside it, directing continuation of royal assistance to the poor and destitute women of Allahabad.

The professors of Arabic-Persian at AU feel that the ‘Shahi Farman’ is not fully readable as it is old and in a dilapidated state. Even the date of issue of the order is not visible. However, it mentions 10 bighas of land at Soraon pargana of Allahabad, which has been granted as help to the poor and destitute women.

SP seeks 12 seats in Maharashtra

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had demanded a dozen Assembly seats from MVA, part of INDIA bloc, to contest in upcoming state assembly polls. While stressing over the significance of caution with reference to unexpected outcome of Haryana polls, he highlighted the role of SP and MVA in ensuring a democratic government in Maharashtra.

Among the 12 seats on SP’s charter of demand include Malegaon Central and Dhule City. The SP reiterated that his party was demanding 12 seats on the basis of feedback and party was sure to register a victory on those seats. Some other seats including Bhiwandi west is also in the list.