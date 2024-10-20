Only land sharks scared of HYDRAA: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that only encroachers and those who made illegal constructions should be afraid of HYDRAA and not the poor, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the BRS leaders were opposing the agency as they were afraid that their illegally built farmhouses would be demolished.

Participating in the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra that started from Charminar, he said: “HYDRAA is an evil spirit for big land sharks. HYDRAA cracked down hard on those who encroached on government lands, lakes and ponds and constructed big buildings. HYDRAA will play the role of protector and stifle the encroachers.”

Making it clear that HYDRAA was unstoppable and encroachers would not be spared, the chief minister said that some forces were conspiring to stop the government’s initiatives to protect lakes and lands from encroachments and damage the real estate sector in the state. “They are trying to destroy the economic roots of the state,” he asserted.

The chief minister reassured the real estate sector not to panic by promising that the state government will extend all support.

He alleged that BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were becoming active whenever HYDRAA swung into action. “These two leaders are intolerant and jealous of the poorer sections who are developing,” Revanth alleged. He added: “BRS leaders are obstructing bulldozers. Let us go to the Janwada farmhouse. Didn’t KTR build a farmhouse by occupying Gulkhapur nala? BRS leaders are staging dramas only to stop bulldozers from demolishing their farmhouses.”