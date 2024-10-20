Only land sharks scared of HYDRAA: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that only encroachers and those who made illegal constructions should be afraid of HYDRAA and not the poor, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the BRS leaders were opposing the agency as they were afraid that their illegally built farmhouses would be demolished.
Participating in the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra that started from Charminar, he said: “HYDRAA is an evil spirit for big land sharks. HYDRAA cracked down hard on those who encroached on government lands, lakes and ponds and constructed big buildings. HYDRAA will play the role of protector and stifle the encroachers.”
Making it clear that HYDRAA was unstoppable and encroachers would not be spared, the chief minister said that some forces were conspiring to stop the government’s initiatives to protect lakes and lands from encroachments and damage the real estate sector in the state. “They are trying to destroy the economic roots of the state,” he asserted.
The chief minister reassured the real estate sector not to panic by promising that the state government will extend all support.
He alleged that BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were becoming active whenever HYDRAA swung into action. “These two leaders are intolerant and jealous of the poorer sections who are developing,” Revanth alleged. He added: “BRS leaders are obstructing bulldozers. Let us go to the Janwada farmhouse. Didn’t KTR build a farmhouse by occupying Gulkhapur nala? BRS leaders are staging dramas only to stop bulldozers from demolishing their farmhouses.”
Reacting to Harish Rao’s comments, Revanth said: “I am ready. Let KCR (former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) come out of his farmhouse. Leaders like Harish who carry shoes are not important. Harish has no stature. Have you forgotten the days when you stood in front of my house with folded hands? The BRS leaders are making hue and cry to protect their assets.
Did they ever make a challenge to visit their farmhouses? Let leaders of all parties meet at the farmhouses of KTR and Harish Rao. Bring out the truth by constituting a fact-finding committee. After that, we will go to Musi and other places also.”
Making it clear that the Musi project and HYDRAA were not connected, he said: “HYDRAA has not taken up any demolitions in Musi. HYDRAA was constituted to address traffic problems, restoration of nalas and save lakes from encroachments.”
The chief minister handed over the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award to former minister J Geetha Reddy. He said: “Commendable that Congress senior leader Geetha Reddy has been selected for the prestigious Sadbhavana Award for her invaluable service to the people for a long time. We saw many leaders fighting for posts in politics. Geetha Reddy is an exceptional leader who announced she will not contest the 2023 Assembly elections.”
He said that poorer sections benefit only through the Gandhi family. “The decisions taken by the Gandhi family during the Congress rule helped the poor. Former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country,” Revanth said.