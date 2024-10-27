SC stays Allahabad HC order imposing fine for wasting court time

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court recently stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court which imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on an advocate for wasting the court’s time and arguing a case wearing a lawyer’s robe and a band despite being a petitioner in-person.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan issued limited notice on whether the adverse remarks made by the high court against advocate Mehmood Pracha need to be expunged.

“Issue notice for the limited purpose as to why the observations made by the high court against the petitioner be not expunged and why the order imposing cost be not set aside, returnable on December 9,” the bench of the top court said.

“In light of the fact that this writ petition has been wrongly filed and has resulted in the loss of precious time of this court coupled with the inappropriate methodology adopted by the petitioner appearing in person, this writ petition is dismissed with cost payable for the sum of Rs 1,00,000.”