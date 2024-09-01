IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in September

NEW DELHI: Like in August, the country is likely to experience above normal rainfall in September with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in the northwest and surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Most parts of the country will also record above normal temperature in September. “There is an indication of delay in monsoon retreat as multiple systems are likely to emerge which will cause heavy rainfall,” the IMD said.

The met department predicted September rainfall at 109% of the long-period average. However, below-normal rainfall is likely in some parts of extreme northwest India, south peninsula, north Bihar, northeast UP and most parts of northeast.

India received 7% above normal rainfall between June and August. Except for the east and northeast, the rest of the country received above normal rainfall in the three months. IMD said neutral conditions of El Nino and emergence of La Nina conditions are possible reasons behind the above normal rainfall. In India, El Nino is synonymous with poor monsoon whereas La Nina symbolises bountiful rain.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northwest region, including Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and the adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh.

“There could be episodes of extremely heavy rainfall in these areas, potentially leading to floods. We should remain cautious of landslides, mudslides, and landslips,” IMD said. “We anticipate a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal each week of the month, which will result in significant rainfall across the country,” it added.

In addition to the expected rainfall, September is likely to bring warmer-than-usual temperatures to most regions of India. Maximum temperatures are predicted to remain above normal across much of the country.

However, some areas, including northwest India, the southern peninsular region, and parts of east-central India, might experience temperatures that are closer to or slightly below normal.