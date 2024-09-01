Youth arrested for trying to assault Union minister Giriraj Singh

PATNA: Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh had a narrow escape on Saturday when a youth attempted to heckle him in full public view in Bihar’s Begusarai district. The youth, Mohammad Saifi, has been taken into custody for interrogation.

The incident occurred when Giriraj and other officials had gone to Balia in Begusarai district to attend ‘Janata Darbar’.

The youth appeared on the scene, took the public address system from him and engaged in arguments with the Minister. Initially, Giriraj ignored him, but the latter tried to attack when he was stepping out of the hall after the ‘janata darbar’. Alert security personnel, however, foiled the attack by pushing the youth.

The youth didn’t stop there. He kept raising slogans against the union minister even though security personnel tried to calm him down.

Other security personnel overpowered the youth and took him into custody. Later, he was handed over to the district police officials for further legal action.