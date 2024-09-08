Ice-cool Sunita Williams in the face of extreme adversity

On Saturday, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station’s Harmony Module and returned to Earth, leaving two astronauts—Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—behind on the space station. It meant the astronauts were stranded in space for months, until February. The mission, launched on June 5 and was supposed to have lasted for eight days, had encountered multiple setbacks with helium leaks and malfunctioning of control thrusters, raising questions over the spacecraft’s reliability.
Despite facing such extreme adversity, the Indian-origin 58-year-old Sunita Williams looked unfazed, oozing confidence with her iconic hair style and smile. Prolonged exposure to the microgravity environment of the ISS poses several health risks, such as muscle atrophy, bone density loss, and radiation exposure. Although Williams is no stranger to these challenges, given her previous record-setting spaceflights, the current mission’s duration has surpassed what was originally planned. NASA scientists are concerned about the potential long-term effects on Williams’ health, especially since she is one of the few astronauts who have spent over 300 days in space cumulatively.
Amid all these concerns, managers of NASA’s International Space Station Programme confirmed that Williams and Wilmore participated in over 42 experiments. As of last week, they had logged over 100 hours combined, assisting with science and research.
Williams’ career as an astronaut is nothing short of extraordinary. Born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, she grew up in Needham, Massachusetts. The daughter of Indian-American neuroanatomist Dr Deepak Pandya and Slovak-American Ursuline Bonczi Pandya, Williams was exposed to diverse cultural influences from an early age. This multicultural upbringing would later become a hallmark of her identity as a trailblazer for women and minorities in space.
Williams’ journey to NASA was not a straight path. She attended the United States Naval Academy, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Science in 1987. She was then commissioned as an officer in the US Navy, where she served as a helicopter pilot, logging over 3,000 flight hours in more than 30 different aircraft. Her skills, determination and leadership qualities earned her a spot in the prestigious US Naval Test Pilot School in 1993, from which she graduated with honours.
In 1998, Williams’ life took a turn toward the stars when she was selected by NASA as an astronaut candidate. She completed her training and was assigned to technical duties at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Her first spaceflight came in 2006 when she was sent to the ISS aboard Space Shuttle Discovery as a flight engineer for Expedition 14/15. During this mission, Williams set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, spending 195 days in space. She also became the first person to run a marathon in space, participating in the Boston Marathon while on board the ISS, demonstrating her physical endurance and spirit.
Williams has accumulated over 321 days in space on two previous missions, making her one of NASA’s most experienced astronauts. She has completed seven spacewalks, totaling 50 hours and 40 minutes — more than any other female astronaut.
Her career has been marked by several ‘firsts’ and records. In 2012, she became the first person of Indian descent to command the ISS, serving as the commander of Expedition 33. Despite the accolades, Williams remains humble about her achievements. “I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunities I’ve been given,” she once said in an interview.
Williams’ career serves as an inspiring story for many aspiring astronauts, especially women and minorities.