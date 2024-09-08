Ice-cool Sunita Williams in the face of extreme adversity

On Saturday, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station’s Harmony Module and returned to Earth, leaving two astronauts—Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—behind on the space station. It meant the astronauts were stranded in space for months, until February. The mission, launched on June 5 and was supposed to have lasted for eight days, had encountered multiple setbacks with helium leaks and malfunctioning of control thrusters, raising questions over the spacecraft’s reliability.

Despite facing such extreme adversity, the Indian-origin 58-year-old Sunita Williams looked unfazed, oozing confidence with her iconic hair style and smile. Prolonged exposure to the microgravity environment of the ISS poses several health risks, such as muscle atrophy, bone density loss, and radiation exposure. Although Williams is no stranger to these challenges, given her previous record-setting spaceflights, the current mission’s duration has surpassed what was originally planned. NASA scientists are concerned about the potential long-term effects on Williams’ health, especially since she is one of the few astronauts who have spent over 300 days in space cumulatively.

Amid all these concerns, managers of NASA’s International Space Station Programme confirmed that Williams and Wilmore participated in over 42 experiments. As of last week, they had logged over 100 hours combined, assisting with science and research.

Williams’ career as an astronaut is nothing short of extraordinary. Born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, she grew up in Needham, Massachusetts. The daughter of Indian-American neuroanatomist Dr Deepak Pandya and Slovak-American Ursuline Bonczi Pandya, Williams was exposed to diverse cultural influences from an early age. This multicultural upbringing would later become a hallmark of her identity as a trailblazer for women and minorities in space.

Williams’ journey to NASA was not a straight path. She attended the United States Naval Academy, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Science in 1987. She was then commissioned as an officer in the US Navy, where she served as a helicopter pilot, logging over 3,000 flight hours in more than 30 different aircraft. Her skills, determination and leadership qualities earned her a spot in the prestigious US Naval Test Pilot School in 1993, from which she graduated with honours.