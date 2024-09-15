After Delhi trip, Gehlot named senior observer for Haryana polls

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has got a key role in the Haryana elections. Days after Gehlot went to Delhi—his first post Lok Sabha polls—he has been made a senior observer for poll-bound Haryana along with Ajay Maken and Gurdaspur MP Partap Singh Bajwa.

For the past three months Gehlot has been politically inactive on medical grounds.

After reaching Delhi, Gehlot met senior Congress leaders at the party headquarters. The party first appointed him as a star campaigner for the Haryana elections. More responsibility attached to his new assignment of an observer indicates a significant role for him.

In the recent past, Gehlot played a crucial role as a senior observer during the Lok Sabha elections, specifically for the Amethi constituency where he was instrumental in Kishori Lal Sharma’s victory.

As the party gears up for elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and bye-elections in six Rajasthan seats, Gehlot’s re-emergence is seen as a strategic move.