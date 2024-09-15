Stones hurled at Vande Bharat, 3 coaches damaged

RAIPUR: Ahead of the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express flag-off by PM Narendra Modi on Monday, some poeple pelted stones on the train during its trial run in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund, damaging window panes of three coaches.

“Five people were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train during a trial run. Our escorting party of four RPF personnel led by an assistant sub-inspector in the train sent us an alert. Our team rushed to the spot. After search, five people from Bagbahra were arrested,” said a RPF official in Mahasamund. Window panes of three coaches—C2, C4, C9—were damaged

The five have been booked under Section 153 (endangering the safety of a person travelling on a railway by a wilful act or omission is punishable with up to five years in prison) of the Railways Act of 1989.

The PM will flag off two Vande Bharat trains—one between Durg (Chhattisgarh) and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and another between Nagpur and Hyderabad (Telangana—on September 16 for a regular run, an official said.