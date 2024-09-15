Three terrorists gunned down in Baramulla 4 days ahead of J&K Assembly elections

SRI NAGAR: Three terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, four days before the first phase of Assembly polls in J&K.

Commander of Army’s 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth said that they have been receiving inputs about the movement of terrorists at Kreeri in Baramulla district for some time now.

“On Friday, we received specific input from intelligence agencies about movement of terrorists in the Chak Tapar, Kreeri area of Baramulla. Accordingly, a joint team of Army, police and SSB launched a search operation at around 10 pm to track down the terrorists hiding in the area,” he said.

Brigadier Kannoth said that terrorists hiding in a disused building fired on security men. “The fire was returned by the troops. The cordon was tightened and additional reinforcements were inducted,” he said.

The heavy exchange of gunfire continued between the terrorists and troops during the night. “The operation continued in the morning and troops engaged militants in a professional manner and killed three terrorists without suffering any casualties or leading to damage to any civilian property,” the Army officer said, adding that the identity of the three was yet to be ascertained.

Sources said two of the three terrorists killed in the encounter are suspected to be Pakistani nationals. A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists killed in the encounter.