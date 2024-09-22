63-yr-old killed after speeding BMW hits auto

NEW DELHI: A 63-year-old man died and four others were injured after their autorickshaw was hit by a luxury car in central Delhi’s Tilak Marg, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Sikandra and Mathura Roads intersection at around 5 am on September 12 when a BMW car jumped the traffic light and hit the autorickshaw, they said.

Neeraj Kumar, his father Sachhidanada, wife Kumari Salma, and two sons Yashraj and Hansraj were going to their home from New Delhi Railway Station in the autorickshaw when the accident happened, they said.

All the family members got injured, however, the driver escaped unhurt and informed the police about the accident, a police officer said.

Sachidanad and Yasraj (8) had received critical injuries and were shifted to LNJP hospital, where Sachidanad died of his injuries on Friday.

The driver of the BMW car, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, has been identified and will be arrested soon, the police said.

A case of rash driving under the BNS has been registered at Tilak Marg Police station.