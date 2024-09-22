Amit Shah claims Pakistan is scared of PM, hits out at Abdullahs, Gandhis and Muftis

SRI NAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there is peace along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan is afraid of PM Narendra Modi and does not dare to open fire knowing that India’s response will be befitting.

“Pakistan does not dare to start cross-border firing. If they fire a bullet, we will retaliate with an artillery shell,” Shah said, addressing an election rally in the border town of Mendhar in J&K’s Poonch district. He said 40,000 people were killed in J&K due to terrorism from 1990 to 2014.

“The three families (Abdullahs, Gandhis and Muftis) did not stop terrorism and instead promoted it,” he said, emphasising that the Modi government has buried terrorism deep in the ground and replaced the guns and stones in the hands of the youth with laptops.

On Omar Abdullah’s claim that terrorism has increased in the Jammu region, Shah said the NC leader is frightening people about the revival of terrorism.

“I want to tell you that despite your tutelage, PM Modi and I as Home Minister won’t allow terrorism to sneak into this region. We will not allow it to resonate in these beautiful hills again,” he said.

Accusing the three families of handing over guns to youth, Shah said, “We too will provide guns and uniforms to youth by recruiting them in Police, Army, CRPF and ITBP. For that, we will hold a special recruitment drive on the borders after elections.”

The home minister accused the NC, PDP, and Congress regimes of depriving Paharis, Gujjars, OBCs, and Bakerwals of their rights.

“Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the US, said that reservations will be reviewed. I want to make it clear that till BJP is there, none can snatch reservations of our people,” Shah said.

On the manifesto of the National Conference pledging to restore Article 370, Shah said, “The NC and Congress agenda on Article 370 is backed by Pakistan. The Pakistani defence minister has backed their agenda. But I want to make it clear that Article 370 and terrorism can never return to Jammu and Kashmir.”

He addressed three more rallies in Surankote in Poonch, Thanamandi in Rajouri, and Akhnoor in the Jammu region during the day.