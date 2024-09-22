The Chinar Man of Kashmir

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: The green space is giving way to concretisation everywhere, a labourer in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Kupwara has taken it upon himself to reclaim the greenery by planting chinar trees. For this, he has also earned the title of “Chinar Man,” as he has planted hundreds of trees in the last 15 years and spent money from his own pocket for this noble deed.

“I have been very much interested in planting chinars since my childhood. Now, I am getting the chance to fulfil my dream,” said 40-year-old Abdul Ahad Khan hailing from a remote Nagri village. Khan has converted an area near his village into a woodland through his work. Due to his efforts, 20 hectares of land in the Hatmulla forest area has been converted into a chinar plantation area. It currently has over 300 chinar trees.

Khan’s dedication has not only created lush green spaces but also contributed to the preservation of Kashmir’s natural heritage – the chinar. He has played a key role in the development of the Nargi-Wari Park in the border district.

Chinar known as “boen” in local parlance is Kashmir’s living heritage and part of its culture. The tree can reach up to over 20 meters in height, while its girth can expand up to 50 feet.

The chinar trees can be found in every touristy place, be it a park, garden or any other recreational place in the Valley. The chinars can also be found on the world-famous Dal Lake. He visits the planted areas daily to ensure their well-being by sprinkling water and fertilizers.

“I have planted thousands of chinars in the last 15 years. I want the forests to flourish. The jungles are very beautiful and I want them to be more beautiful with more green spaces,” said Khan.