Congress poll promises: Martyr status to farmers who died during stir, Rs 2 crore to families

CHANDIGARH: The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the October 5 Haryana elections, which includes establishing a farmer welfare commission, memorial for cultivators who died during the agitation, a job to one member of their family, reconstituting the Haryana Minority Commission to give Rs 2 crore to families of the “martyred” soldiers, and promoting labour-intensive units to generate employment.

It also promises to close the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), or the family ID portal—the BJP government’s flagship programme—and review the property ID scheme and ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal.

All other portals, which are not public-friendly, will be reviewed. The Congress has been taking on the BJP government over the portals’ issue, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda dubbing the ruling dispensation ‘portal ki sarkar.’

Reorganisation of the Scheduled Caste Commission also figures in the poll promise along with shutting down of the BJP’s Haryana Kushal Rozgar Nigam set up for providing contractual employment. If voted to power, the party will form a fast track court to deal with cases of paper leak for job exams besides a recruitment calendar for the entire year. On the lines of the Sainik Welfare Board, a paramilitary welfare board will be set up, it said.

The party also promised to frame strict laws to prevent mob lynching, hate murders, honour killings and other crimes. For the Sikh community, the party has promised to hold the elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. To make Haryana a drug-free state, the party promised to form a de-addiction commission and to increase the number of de-addiction centres.