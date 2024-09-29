Revolutionising education: Space for nurturing creativity in Uttarakhand

UTTARAKHAND : We’ve all experienced the traditional school system — a regimented lifestyle that fosters competition and views education as merely a means to an end.

However, a unique community, Space for Nurturing Creativity (SNC), nestled in the serene Himalayas, is challenging this approach by embracing collaborative and non-hierarchical methods of learning.

Located in the picturesque village of Khumera, Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, SNC operates near the breathtaking Kedarnath mountains. This peaceful haven is home to 40 enthusiastic young learners who are being educated through an alternative model that fosters creativity and cooperation.

Founded in 2009, SNC promotes an interconnected, many-to-many learning model where everyone—adults and children alike—is both a teacher and a student. Here, learning happens through open dialogue, without the rigid separations of traditional grade levels, encouraging a non-hierarchical environment.

At the heart of this innovative approach is Archana Bahuguna.

Driven by a passion for social change, Archana’s formative years, surrounded by diverse influences, shaped and inspired this creative learning space.

“I grew up in a household where social, political, and spiritual discussions were the norm. My mother, Urmila, was a Zila Panchayat member, while others in our circle were tied to the Sarvodaya movement or seeking spiritual enlightenment in Kedarnath’s Trijuginarayan,” recalls Archana.

This eclectic upbringing, Archana notes, instilled in her a deep sense of social responsibility and fueled her desire to make a positive impact.

When Archana learned that her father, Indian Army soldier Atmaram Bahuguna, was injured in a grenade blast at the border and forced to retire, she rose to the challenge with unwavering determination.

Unfazed by the news, Archana demonstrated remarkable strength and character, embodying the proud spirit of a responsible and devoted family member.

Born on June 1, 1981, Archana, the eldest of four siblings—two brothers and one sister—faced trials that tested her resolve. Yet, as the daughter of a soldier, her spirit remained unshaken.

Life’s obstacles may have sought to hinder her path, but Archana, unfaltering and resilient, refused to yield. Unlike many, she didn’t waver in the face of adversity; instead, she seamlessly assumed the mantle of responsibility, as if instinctively taking forward her injured soldier-father’s legacy.