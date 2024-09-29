Revolutionising education: Space for nurturing creativity in Uttarakhand

UTTARAKHAND : We’ve all experienced the traditional school system — a regimented lifestyle that fosters competition and views education as merely a means to an end.
However, a unique community, Space for Nurturing Creativity (SNC), nestled in the serene Himalayas, is challenging this approach by embracing collaborative and non-hierarchical methods of learning.
Located in the picturesque village of Khumera, Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, SNC operates near the breathtaking Kedarnath mountains. This peaceful haven is home to 40 enthusiastic young learners who are being educated through an alternative model that fosters creativity and cooperation.
Founded in 2009, SNC promotes an interconnected, many-to-many learning model where everyone—adults and children alike—is both a teacher and a student. Here, learning happens through open dialogue, without the rigid separations of traditional grade levels, encouraging a non-hierarchical environment.
At the heart of this innovative approach is Archana Bahuguna.
Driven by a passion for social change, Archana’s formative years, surrounded by diverse influences, shaped and inspired this creative learning space.
“I grew up in a household where social, political, and spiritual discussions were the norm. My mother, Urmila, was a Zila Panchayat member, while others in our circle were tied to the Sarvodaya movement or seeking spiritual enlightenment in Kedarnath’s Trijuginarayan,” recalls Archana.
This eclectic upbringing, Archana notes, instilled in her a deep sense of social responsibility and fueled her desire to make a positive impact.
When Archana learned that her father, Indian Army soldier Atmaram Bahuguna, was injured in a grenade blast at the border and forced to retire, she rose to the challenge with unwavering determination.
Unfazed by the news, Archana demonstrated remarkable strength and character, embodying the proud spirit of a responsible and devoted family member.
Born on June 1, 1981, Archana, the eldest of four siblings—two brothers and one sister—faced trials that tested her resolve. Yet, as the daughter of a soldier, her spirit remained unshaken.
Life’s obstacles may have sought to hinder her path, but Archana, unfaltering and resilient, refused to yield. Unlike many, she didn’t waver in the face of adversity; instead, she seamlessly assumed the mantle of responsibility, as if instinctively taking forward her injured soldier-father’s legacy.
In conversation with this newspaper, Archana revealed: “Like many young women, I too received numerous marriage proposals. But as I stood at the threshold of adulthood, my thoughts weren’t consumed by matrimony, domesticity, or motherhood. Instead, I was haunted by the plight of countless girls of my age, poised to enter the traditional marriage fray, their futures uncertain, their autonomy unguaranteed.”
As Archana’s perspective on society evolved, her family gradually came to understand her transformative vision. This ordinary family, living a simple life, soon realized that their daughter had charted a course to instill moral and ethical values in the younger generation – a blueprint that couldn’t be altered or compromised.
Archana’s crusade had a profound impact on her younger sister, Jaya. Moved by her sibling’s conviction, Jaya, who is now the co-founder of the centre, put her own aspirations on hold and joined Archana’s journey, embracing the same path with unwavering dedication.
Despite growing up amidst economic hardships and limited resources, Archana never felt inferior to her peers. Her unwavering commitment to moral values and dedication to social service forged an unshakeable sense of self-worth.
There are many learners who thank Archana and Jaya for this model of education.
Krishna Negi, daughter of Chandan Singh Negi, reflected on her 15-year journey at SNC, where she enrolled at just four years old in 2009.
“If I hadn’t gotten the opportunity to study at SNC, I would have still completed my academics like other children,” Krishna told this newspaper. “However, I would have missed out on a significant part of human values and cultural education that shapes an individual.”
“Typically, schools focus on academics and extracurricular activities, but what sets SNC apart is its emphasis on cultivating good human values,” Krishna said.
Similarly, there is one Rishabh Pundir, who joined SNC in Class 1. Rishabh credits SNC’s approach for his academic transformation. “After studying at SNC, I feel significantly more intellectually capable compared to my siblings.”
Archana’s remarkable journey is a testament to the transformative power of selflessness and the boundless potential of the human spirit.
She believes that by nurturing creativity and fostering holistic growth, one day they could bring a change in the society where “individuals can realize their dreams and contribute to a brighter, more vibrant future.”
