Sagar Dutta Hospital doctors, nurses agitate after beaten by patient’s kin

KOLKATA: Medical services at the Sagar Dutta Hospital in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas were affected on Saturday after the junior doctors and nurses resorted to a ‘cease work’ agitation, citing an attack by the relatives of a deceased patient.

Four people were arrested for the alleged attack. The staffers of the state-run medical college and hospital located in Kamarhati near Kolkata claimed that they were beaten up by the relatives of a patient who died during treatment.

According to a source, the condition of the patient, a middle-aged woman who suffered from acute breathing problems, was critical. The woman was admitted to the hospital on Friday with breathing difficulties. Despite the healthcare workers attempts, she died. But her family members alleged that she did not receive any medical treatment, the source added.

Officials said that the relatives of the patient even had an altercation with the police when they intervened to stop the commotion. Four of the accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged scuffle. Police said they were checking the CCTV footage to ascertain if a few other people were also involved. “Those found involved in the scuffle will be arrested,” they added.

The incident took place a week after junior doctors, protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, resumed essential services in hospitals. They called off the strike after 41 days of protesting.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors have decided to take to the streets on Sunday to demand justice for the RG Kar victim.

According to the junior doctors, till now, the victim’s relatives have not received justice, and they demanded a speedy trial of the entire incident. They will continue their protest if they find any discrepancy in the investigation and security measures as directed by the state government.